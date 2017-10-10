× Southwest Airlines kicks off 72-hour sale with deals as low as $49

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines kicked off a 72-hour sale on Tuesday that includes deals from as low as $49 for a one-way flight.

The sale is for flights on certain dates and includes restrictions, including no travel on Fridays and Sundays.

Travel in the U.S. is valid from Oct. 31 to Dec. 19, and Jan. 3 to Feb. 14.

Tickets for those traveling to or from San Juan, Puerto Rico, are valid from Oct. 31 to Dec. 7, and Jan. 16 to March 1.

Low fares for international travel is available from Oct. 31 to Dec. 13, and Jan. 10 to March 2.

The sale ends October 12.

We looked and found a couple deals for people flying out of Sea-Tac Airport. Flights to Denver, Las Vegas or Diego, California are starting at $79. Flights to Dallas, Chicago or Austin are starting at $129.