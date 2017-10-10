Russell Wilson goes undercover as UW security guard in new ad

Posted 1:38 PM, October 10, 2017, by

Imagine a nice fall day at the University of Washington.

You’re heading to class when you’re stopped by campus security a la Reno 911.

A man with a fake mustache and a megaphone calls you out for your facial hair.

But it’s not just anyone — it’s Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

The gag was part of a marketing campaign by Braun:

Mission: Locate grooming violators at the University of Washington

Officer on Duty: Russell Wilson

Some lucky students walked away with a free beard trimmer and a cool story.

Go Hawks.

