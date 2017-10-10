Russell Wilson goes undercover as UW security guard in new ad

Imagine a nice fall day at the University of Washington.
You’re heading to class when you’re stopped by campus security a la Reno 911.
A man with a fake mustache and a megaphone calls you out for your facial hair.
But it’s not just anyone — it’s Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
The gag was part of a marketing campaign by Braun:
Mission: Locate grooming violators at the University of Washington
Officer on Duty: Russell Wilson
Some lucky students walked away with a free beard trimmer and a cool story.
Go Hawks.