Police release body-cam video of shots fired at car after driver tries to hit officer

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department on Tuesday released body cam video of two officers who fired a ferocious volley of shots at a car after the driver tried to run over one of the cops. Police said there was “no indication of this time of any serious injury to the occupants.”

Police were called to the 2200 block of Yale Avenue East for a report of “suspicious activity” possibly involving a weapon, the department said. When officers arrived, they found suspects sitting in a black Subaru Impreza.

“As officers approached the car, the suspects attempted to strike the officers with the vehicle. Officers opened fire possibly striking the vehicle. The suspects fled the area and have not been located. No officers were injured.”

On Monday, police found the vehicle in North Seattle.

On Tuesday, SPD released video of the confrontation. It is the first release of body-cam footage involving a shooting by the Seattle police. West Precinct officers became the first to wear body cameras on the Seattle force.