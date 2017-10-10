× Overturned semi wreaks havoc on morning commute through Kent

KENT, Wash. — A semi rolled over early Tuesday morning causing miles of backups on Interstate 5 in Kent.

Crews worked throughout the morning to contain fuel and get the truck back on its wheels near S 200th St.

The truck was blocking up to two lanes around 6 a.m., but was blocking only the right lane an hour later.

I am on scene. Tows here. Still a lengthy ETA for opening right lane. Fuel contained. No injuries. Use alt routes. pic.twitter.com/vz8sn6iApZ — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) October 10, 2017

WSP trooper Rick Johnson said nobody was hurt. About 100 gallons of fuel leaked but was contained.

Q13 News traffic expert Adam Gehrke said the crash was causing miles of delays on northbound I-5 with speed between 7-9 mph. SR 167 was a major time saver, Gehrke said.