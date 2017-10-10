Meet a royal kitty! Pippa is in search of her first forever home. #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A royal kitty is in search of her first ever home! Pippa is an 18-week-old cat that shares her name with the Duchess of Cambridge's sister.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance's #WhyNotMePets campaign to help get Pippa adopted!

Pippa and her three siblings were taken to Seattle Area Feline Rescue in Shoreline after they were born outside. She has never had a home of her own, but is looking forward to find one.

The rescue tells us she is a very shy girl, so it takes a bit for her to warm up to you. Pippa is still learning to come out of her shell so she frightens easily. The rescue thinks she would do best in a home without small children. However, because Pippa is so young, she would likely be flexible transitioning into a home with other pets.

The rescue does recommend that Pippa be placed in a home with a young cat buddy to help her become more outgoing. Pippa's brother, Goose, is also at the rescue and ready for adoption. There is a discount if you adopt them together.

For more information click here to check out the shelter's website.