Boy, 13, charged with murder in shooting of Everett teen

EVERETT, Wash. — A 13-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder and unlawful gun possession in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy.

The Daily Herald reports the 13-year-old was charged Monday in juvenile court following the Oct. 4 death of David Sandoval.

Everett police have called the shooting gang-related. Witnesses told police the 13-year-old was associating with a south Everett gang and was going to be initiated into it soon or already had been recently.

According to charging papers several witnesses say that in the days leading up to the fatal shooting the 13-year-old boy had pointed a gun at multiple people. He allegedly told them he wanted to be known as “lil shooter.”

“It’s believed the gun was borrowed or taken from a 12-year-old,” said Officer Aaron Snell with the Everett Police Department.

Everett has been plagued by recent gun violence. There have been more than 35 shootings in the city since December.

"I believe since 2015, we’ve seen about 60 gang-related incidents in the south county area," says Sheri Ireton with the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office. "It’s concerning because we’re looking at suspects and victims who are in their teens. Sometimes as young as 13 years old."