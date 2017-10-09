Texas Tech student shoots, kills campus police officer, university says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas Tech University Police officer was fatally shot at the campus police station Monday night, university spokesman Jonathan Seaborn told CNN.

According to FOX4 in Dallas, Texas Tech spokesperson Chris Cook says a campus police officer was making a welfare check on a student and found drugs and drug paraphernalia. When the officer took the student to the police station, the student pulled out a gun and fatally shot the officer in the head, Cook said.

The campus was placed on lockdown while officers searched for the suspect. He was later found and taken into custody, and the lockdown was lifted.