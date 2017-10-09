Seattle dad who paid off school lunch debts now raising funds for school supplies

SEATTLE — Seattle dad Jeff Lew has already paid off thousands of dollars in students’ school lunch debt. Now, he’s taking his campaign into the classroom.

Lew is raising money to buy supplies for the Seattle Preschool program. He came up with the idea after his son’s teacher sent out an email to parents asking for help with school supplies.

The goal is to raise $1,600.

“I’ve heard stories out there where teachers had to take out their own personal money to purchase school supplies. So let’s take the burden off of those teachers and just help them out. We can come together again. Community came together to pay off lunch debts. We can come together again to fund-raise for school supplies.”

The money will be used, Lew said, to buy a laser printer, toner cartridges and other school supplies, he said.

Click here for the GoFundMe account.