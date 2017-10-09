Police: 41,000 pounds of pot, guns seized at illegal grows

EPHRATA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a multi-agency effort has netted over 41,000 pounds of marijuana, more than 50 firearms, ammunition, cash and hazardous chemicals used in illegal growing operations in central Washington.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says authorities in Grant, Franklin and Adams counties participated in serving warrants and making arrests from early August through late September.

The sheriff’s office says 27 search warrants were served, 24 people were arrested, 56 guns and what was described as a “tremendous amount” of ammunition including magazines for automatic, semi-automatic and assault rifles were found.

The sheriff’s office says the crackdown uncovered illegal grow operations throughout Grant County including in Ephrata, George, Moses Lake and other towns as well as several towns in Franklin County.