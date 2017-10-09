Wrong-way crash kills 1, shuts down northbound I-5 near Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — One person was killed in a wrong-way crash and shut down northbound I-5 near Vancouver Monday night, the Washington State Patrol said.

“Expect minimum 3hr investigation,” Trooper Will Finn tweeted, meaning northbound I-5 would remain blocked for at least three hours.

A Washington State Patrol spokesman said a wrong-way driver caused the two-vehicle crash near Northeast 134th Street. At least one person was killed and a second person sustained serious injuries.

A photo sent by the Washington State Department of Transportation showed a massive backup of traffic.

No other details were released immediately.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.