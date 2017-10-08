× Thousands brave rain, long lines for McDonald’s Szechuan sauce. ‘ I drove from Spokane’

SEATTLE — A McDonald’s promotion worked a little too well. People lined up inside and around the block at McDonald’s restaurants in Seattle and in almost every city across the country as people couldn’t wait to get their hands on the fast-food chain’s Szechuan sauce.

McDonald’s brought the famed sauce back just for one day, sparking the huge response Saturday morning.

“I actually drove from Spokane, Washington. So, yeah, I really did. I drove from Spokane, Washington and I was able to get in line and I was able to get a sauce,” an excited diner told Q13 News.

The sauce was first released as a promotional item decades ago for the release of Disney’s “Mulan,” but the sauce was launched back into the national spotlight after a recent referenced on the cartoon “Rick and Morty.”

When McDonald’s announced the sauce would be available at some stores beginning Saturday, plenty of fans were excited.

However, that excitement faded to disappointment and even anger for many.

All but three restaurants in Washington were sold out of the sauce almost immediately. And some lucky earlier risers were selling their packets for $100 a piece.

McDonald’s released statement Sunday saying, “Szechuan sauce is coming back once again this winter.”

And this time it won’t be one-day-only.

“We’re bringing more, a lot more, so that any fan who’s willing to do whatever it takes for Szechuan sauce will only have to ask for it at a nearby McDonald’s,” the fast-food chain said.