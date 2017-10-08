SEATTLE SEAHAWKS AT L.A. RAMS: LIVE UPDATES
Tacoma Mayor Debate

Posted 11:44 AM, October 8, 2017

TACOMA – Residents of Tacoma face the first open seat for Tacoma Mayor in 8 years.  The top-two vote getters coming out of the August Primary were Jim Merritt, and architect, and Victoria Woodards, a former City Councilmember.

Several important issues divide the candidates including:  how fast Sound Transit light rail can connect Tacoma to SeaTac; whether a new LNG facility should be built on the tideflats; and whether the City is doing enough to attract and retain jobs (including bidding for Amazon’s HQ2).

C.R. Douglas moderated a debate between the two candidates that aired Sunday, October 8 on Q13 News.  What follows is the complete exchange, divided by topics.

Segment #1:  Sound Transit

 

Segment #2:  Liquefied Natural Gas Facility

 

Segment #3:  Amazon HQ2

 

Segment #4:  Housing Affordability

 

Segment #5:  Public Safety and Homelessness

 

 

 