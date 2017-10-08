Peninsula High School cancels classes, offers counseling after second student dies in car accident 

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Peninsula High School canceled Monday’s classes but is providing counseling after a student died Sunday in a car crash in Kitsap County. James Oatridge, 17, is the second student to die in a car crash in the past week.

Oatridge was a passenger in a Honda Civic when it collided with a Ford pickup truck at the intersection of SE Spruce Road and Willow Road SE, just north of the Pierce County line.

The crash happened about 11:06 a.m. Sunday.

Police are investigating, but believe no alcohol or drugs were involved and speed wasn’t a factor.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Oatridge.

16-year-old Kyle Stillion

Sixteen-year-old Kyle Stillion, a junior at Peninsula High School, died in a tragic accident Thursday evening near Gig Harbor.

Police say just before 5:30 p.m. Stillion was struck by a car while he was walking along Key Peninsula Road just north of Olson Drive.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Detective Ed Troyer says the 61-year-old woman driving the car drifted onto the narrow shoulder of the road, hitting the teen. Troyer says there is no evidence the woman was intoxicated at the time.

Students have set up a GoFundMe page for Stillion. The funds gathered will be used for funeral expenses.

High school open, but classes canceled

The Peninsula School District says the high school will be open Monday, but classes are canceled. Attendance is optional.

In a statement, the district said students are welcome to come to school "for a day of togetherness." Counselors will be available along with regular transportation and food service.

Read the district's full statement:

With sorrow and disbelief, we share that today Peninsula High School suffered the loss of another student, in a car accident in Kitsap County. Out of respect for the family and close friends, we have no further information to share at this time. The school library will be open tonight, Sunday, October 8 until 8:00 pm. The District Counseling team will be on hand to provide support to students and staff. For Monday, October 9, Peninsula High School will be open, but will not be offering classes. Attendance is optional. Students who wish to come to school for a day of togetherness are welcome. Counselors will be available and regular transportation and food service will be available. For those of you who work directly with students or have young people at home, here is a resource for talking about grief at different developmental stages: https://www.dougy.org/docs/Developmental_Responses_2017.pdf