Jeremy Lane out, Rees Odhiambo in for Seahawks’ game against Rams

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 01: Jeremy Lane #20 of the Seattle Seahawks stands on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum on September 1, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

LOS ANGLES – Rees Odhiambo will be in the lineup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday after a scary incident last week against the Colts.

Odhiambo suffered a chest contusion and spent Sunday night in the hospital. Several outlets reported the Seahawks’ left tackle had suffered a bruised heart, but coach Pete Carroll said Monday that was “made up.”

Cornerback Jeremy Lane, however, won’t be in the lineup as he was among seven players the Seahawks placed on the inactive list Sunday morning.

Also inactive are running back C.J. Prosise; defensive end Cliff Avril; offensive lineman Mark Glowinski; guard Jordan Roos; tackle Isaiah Battle; and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson.