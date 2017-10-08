× Former Seahawks player defends Cam Newton: Woman are ‘incapable’ of knowing football

SEATTLE — John Moffitt hasn’t played professional football in four years, but that didn’t stop him from defending Carolina QB Cam Newton.

On Sunday, the former Seattle Seahawks offensive guard posted his thoughts about women reporters in the NFL.

“Women don’t know football- most guys barely do. Stop coming into male spaces and demanding respect.. guys care about the substance of things not the appearence. Just because networks like a sexy sideline reporter for you to look at doesn’t mean cam is sexist for questioning the authenticity of her game knowledge- he was laughing because she was fed that question like most of her kind are. If women are so knowledgeable with a game they can’t play let them do play by play or color commentary.. but no, and women don’t even see that it’s not cam but the network that’s sexist, or just can’t lie about the truth. Women don’t really know the game- they are incapable. Yet in this society where a women can do anything a man can do and men can do nothing this is a rock and a hard place. Personally, I thought it was funny too!”

Moffitt’s post has received 56 shares and 140 comments, so far.

Last week, a Charlotte Observer reporter asked the 2015 NFL MVP about wide receiver Devin Funchess’ route running, Newton laughed and said, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes. It’s funny.”

A day later Newton apologized in a video posted to Twitter.

“What I did was extremely unacceptable,” Newton said. “I’m a father to two beautiful daughters and I try to instill in them that they can be anything that they want to be. The fact that during this process I have already lost sponsors and countless fans I realize that the joke is really on me. I have really learned a valuable lesson from this.”

After Newton’s original statement, the NFL quickly released a statement saying that Newton’s response to the question was “just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league.”

However, it doesn’t appear there will be any punishment handed out to Newton.