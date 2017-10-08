× All Seahawks stand as national anthem plays

LOS ANGLES – The entire Seattle Seahawks team stood for the national anthem Sunday.

Michael Bennett ended – or at least paused – his protest that began in the preseason, as he and the rest of the team stood while the anthem played before the Seahawks’ game against the Rams at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Sunday.

Two weeks ago, the entire team stayed in the locker room as the anthem played. Last week, nine players sat.

The defensive line initially sat, but they stood up for a moment of silence for the victims of last Sunday’s Las Vegas shooting and team remained standing as the anthem played.

Initially the DL was sitting. When a moment of silence was held for #LasVegas everyone stood and remained standing — Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) October 8, 2017