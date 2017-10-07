× Rapper ‘Nelly’ arrested for alleged Rape on tour bus

AUBURN, WASH — Auburn Police arrested Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. professionally known as ‘Nelly’ this morning after a woman on his tour bus called authorities claiming she was raped.

‘Nelly’ performed Friday night at the White River Amphitheatre.

‘Nelly’ allegedly went to Seattle afterwards and the woman returned with him and called police about 3:45 am alleging the assault occurred on his bus.

A police spokesperson says the bus was parked near the Walmart Supercenter on in the 700 block of Outlet Collection Way.

Officers say they had probable cause to arrest the rapper and he was booked into the SCORE jail in Des Moines for Rape 2nd Degree.