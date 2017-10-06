× Toppenish police chief’s daughter among wounded in Las Vegas

TOPPENISH, Wash. (AP) — The daughter of a Washington state police chief was among the hundreds of people wounded in Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Toppenish Police Chief Curtis Ruggles says he’s “at a loss for words” over the shooting, but that he’s “one of the fortunate ones who had their loved one returned to them.”

He says his daughter is back home and recovering.

Fifty-eight people were killed and nearly 500 were wounded when Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd attending a country music festival.