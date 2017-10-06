× Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in Burlington teen shooting

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A 17-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Burlington.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports the teen admitted to giving a gun to a 15-year-old boy who is accused of shooting Angel Estrada.

The 17-year-old had been charged with murder as an adult but in a deal pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

He was sentenced Friday to four years in prison.

According to court documents, Burlington police responded the March 30 shooting after a 17-year-old girl reported her brother had shot her boyfriend.

Burlington police say Estrada was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 15-year-old was charged in April with second-degree murder in Skagit County Juvenile Court.