Morning radio host leaves job after prostitution arrest

SEATTLE (AP) — A longtime Seattle radio talk show host has announced he is no longer with the station after he entered an Alford plea on a charge of patronizing a prostitute.

Former morning-show host on KJR 950 AM, 50-year-old Mitch Levy, said on Twitter Friday that his 23-year tenure at the Seattle sports-radio station was officially over.

The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/r3zXgm) court records show that Levy of Bellevue on Thursday entered the plea on the misdemeanor charge, almost six weeks after he was arrested during an undercover prostitution sting in Bellevue.

In an Alford plea, defendants do not admit guilt but acknowledge sufficient evidence for conviction.

Court records say Levy was sentenced to two years of probation.

KJR’s programming director, Rich Moore, declined to say whether Levy was fired or resigned.