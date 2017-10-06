Large brush fire burning 4 miles north of Cle Elum, 20 homes told to evacuate

CLE ELUM, Wash. — State fire assistance was mobilized and mandatory evacuations were ordered Friday for a brush fire about 4 miles north of Cle Elum, authorities said.

The Teanaway River Fire started Friday and was estimated at 250 acres, the Washington Fire Marshal’s Office said. The blaze is threatening homes, crops and infrastructure, a news release said.

Kittitas County said Level 3 mandatory evacuation orders were issued to about 20 homes from the 8500 block to the 6500 block of Teanaway Road, which was closed to all traffic.

Three helicopters were dropping water on the fire.

The cause of the brush fire was not immediately known.