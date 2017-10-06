× Family member says local Green Beret soldier killed was a great father and husband

PUYALLUP – A US solider who paid the ultimate sacrifice has ties to Western Washington.

Staff Sgt. Bryan Black, 35, was a decorated Green Beret and on Friday his sister in law through tears called Black a great father and husband.

Black is one of 4 US troops killed on Wednesday by enemy fire.

Black was killed in the West African country of Niger but the profound pain of losing an American hero lives in the Stonegate neighborhood of Puyallup.

“Somebody in our neighborhood to be affected like that,” said one neighbor.

From the neighbors who talked, it’s evident, the Black family is well respected.

“What an honor it is to live across the street from them,” Whittney Kamel said.

Kamel says she never knew the neighbor she adores had a son fighting for our country.

A son killed when a large gang of ISIS fighters ambushed US troops according to CNN. Black was a special force medical sergeant.

Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson and Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright were also killed.

The special forces were in Niger training African troops and militants came after them as they were leaving a meeting with tribal leaders.

“As Americans we need to thank every one of these people every single solitary day,” Kamel said.

Kamel will start with black’s mom.

“As a mother I can’t imagine what she is going through as a mother her son is a hero to us,” Kamel said.

Another neighbor says Black’s mom, a teacher in the Sumner school district, was excited about what this year would bring, that was only several days ago. Now everything has changed as loved ones grieve yet again for an American hero.

“Very sweet lady my heart goes out to her I am devastated,” neighbor said.