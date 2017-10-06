Edmonds man arrested in fatal stabbing of 27-year-old in Seattle’s Sodo district

SEATTLE — A 24-year-old Edmonds man was arrested Friday for allegedly fatally stabbing a man after a disturbance in a Seattle restaurant early Thursday morning, police said.

The man has been booked into the King County Jail for investigation of murder, Seattle police said.

Witnesses began calling 911 at about 2:50 a.m. Thursday to report a fight inside a restaurant in the 2900 block of 4th Avenue South in the city’s Sodo district. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest. Medics were unable to save the man’s life.

Detectives, with the help of the CSI unit, collected evidence and statements from witnesses at the scene.

Police did not say Friday what may have led them to arrest the suspect in Edmonds.