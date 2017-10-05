These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2017
Thanksgiving marks the beginning of holiday shopping season for some. But if you’re looking to get out and snag some ‘turkey day’ deals, you’ll be out of luck at some stores this year.
In recent years, many large retailers opened their doors on Thanksgiving day to get a jump on Black Friday sales.
This year, however, more than 50 stores will be closed on the holiday, according to the deals site BestBlackFriday.com.
In a statement, BestBlackFriday.com announced that they have confirmed the closed status with a representative from each of these retailers below.
This list may change, check back for the latest updates.
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- At Home
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm and Fleet
- Burlington
- Cabela’s
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate and Barrel
- DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse
- Ethan Allen
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
- Jos. A. Bank
- La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Micro Center
- Music & Arts
- Neiman Marcus
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Party City
- Patagonia
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)
- Staples
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- The Original Mattress Factory
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine
BestBlackFriday.com states that most stores closed on Thanksgiving are doing so to give employees and customers time to spend with friends and family.