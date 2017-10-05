Seattle police asking for public’s help to ID robbery suspect who punched woman in face

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a robbery suspect who attacked a woman and punched her in the face in Freeway Park.

Detectives say the victim was modeling in a photo shoot when the suspect approached with an all chrome BMX bicycle with pegs on the back rim and kicked her rolling suitcase, which was on the ground. Police say he then grabbed her purse and started to walk away. The victim grabbed her purse strap and they struggled. Police say the suspect punched the victim several times in the left cheek, jaw and right side of her face and then fled without the purse.

“No permanent injuries but obviously very traumatic thing. Here you are in broad daylight. You’re in a park and somebody comes up and assaults you and robs you. It’s just not right,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget sound.

Witnesses followed the suspect to 8th and Seneca St. as he rode off southbound on his bike but he gestured to them that he had a gun so they backed off and called 911.

The attack happened on Monday, Sept. 4th at 5:11 pm. Freeway Park extends from downtown Seattle, where it adjoins the Washington State Convention and Trade Center, to First Hill.

Detectives recently obtained surveillance video from a nearby apartment complex and are asking for help identifying the suspect. He is white, early 30’s, medium build, dark colored hair with bald spot on top. He was wearing a dark colored bandanna, black shirt and pants, gray and black NIKE tennis shoes.

If you know his name, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 Tips App on your phone. It is anonymous and there is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.