Port Orchard jail phone call leads investigators to hidden guns

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A man in a Port Orchard jail was charged with an additional crime after unintentionally leading investigators to guns hidden inside his vehicle.

The Kitsap Sun reports that the man who was jailed in connection to a fatal wreck was charged with unlawful possession of firearms on Wednesday after he called two men to retrieve guns from the trunk of his car.

The jail phone calls are recorded so Washington State Patrol investigators found the guns first.

Charging documents state that investigators found two semi-automatic rifles, magazines and ammunition inside the vehicle that was impounded and parked in a secure lot.

Inmates are informed before making phone calls in jail that the calls are recorded.