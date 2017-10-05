Police search for suspect after stabbing death in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department have parts of the city’s SODO neighborhood blocked off this morning as they search for a suspect in a reported stabbing death. The K-9 team was called out to help in the search. Officers are also talking to witnesses, trying to piece together what happened.

Traffic will also be impacted this morning. SPD shut down of 4th Ave. South between Landers Street and the West Seattle Bridge.

This is a breaking story. We will continue to update as we get more information.