Out & About: Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm trades in basketball court for tennis court

Seattle -

Long before the Seattle Storm's 2015 number one overall draft pick began playing basketball, she was on a tennis court. In fact, tennis was Jewell Loyd's first sport. She credits her good footwork on the basketball court to her days playing tennis. Loyd says she still tries to incorporate in into her training even as she gets ready for her fourth season in the WNBA.

In the latest installement of 'Out & About', Loyd hits the court with Michelle Ludtka as the two battle it out and even discuss further plans for teaming up long after Loyd's basketball days are over.

