× No drastic security changes revealed by Seattle hotels after Las Vegas shooting

SEATTLE — Las Vegas hotels could have different security measures after the Route 91 concert shooting, multiple news outlets are reporting.

In Seattle, some hotels say they remain vigilant in their security procedures, but no drastic changes were revealed.

Q13 News reached out to various hotels around the city Thursday, including the Westin, the W Hotel and the Red Lion Seattle Airport. Only three hotels — The Fairmont Olympic, the Grand Hyatt and the Hyatt at Olive 8 — immediately responded.

A spokesperson for the Fairmont Olympic says security is the “highest priority” and they have systems in place for “every possible incident.” They have reviewed security changes after the Las Vegas shooting that killed 58, but nothing specifically has changed.

“With every incident we look at what happens and refresh and review our own security procedures,” the spokesperson told Q13 News.

The Hyatt hotels issued this statement:

Grand Hyatt and Hyatt at Olive 8 regularly consults with local and national law enforcement agencies and Hyatt’s corporate security team to keep security procedures at our properties contemporary to potential threats. We continue to review our procedures and practices to further improve security at our properties and effectively respond to incidents that may occur.

As a security measure, we do not give specific details or elaborate on our security protocols. Thank you.

Respectfully,

Hilton and Marriott International, two major hotel chains, declined to comment on security protocol changes, USA Today reports.

According to FOX News, hotels have been looking closely at changing security measures. However, security experts tell FOX News it’s “next to impossible” to limit what hotels allow in-lieu of installing big metal detectors.