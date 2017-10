SKYWAY, Wash. — A man was found shot and critically injured in a vehicle in the Skyway area of unincorporated King County Thursday night, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident occurred in the 12000 block of 59th Avenue South.

A sheriff’s deputy heard some gunshots fired in the area and found the wounded man in the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

K-9 units were trying to track down a suspect.