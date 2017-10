TACOMA — Firefighters found one person dead at the scene of a house fire Thursday morning in Tacoma.

According to the Tacoma News Tribune, firefighters were called around 9:30 a.m. to reports of smoke coming from a home in the 7400 block of S D St.

Crews said they found the body of an adult while searching the scene.

Crews on scene of house fire in the 7400 blk S. “D” Street that resulted in one fatality. pic.twitter.com/7c4kkAwXq7 — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) October 5, 2017

Officials are working to notify the victim’s family. Nobody else was home at the time, they said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.