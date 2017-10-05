Cops arrest 13-year-old boy in shooting death of Everett teen

EVERETT, Wash. — Police arrested a 13-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing another teenager Wednesday afternoon in Everett.

Everett police said they believe the young suspect borrowed the gun from a 12-year-old.

Just after 5 p.m., a resident at Walden Pond Apartments in the 9900 block of 12th Avenue West called 911 to report hearing a gunshot. Officers found “a juvenile male” who had been shot outside the breezeway of an apartment building, officer Aaron Snell said.

The 14 year-old was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett where he later died.

During the course of the investigation, detectives spoke with witnesses and believed the 14 year-old had an altercation with the 13 year-old suspect. About an hour later, the two ran into each other at Walden Pond Apartments where the 13 year-old fired one shot from a pistol.

Just before 10:00 p.m., a citizen called 911 to report seeing a teen believed to be the shooter at a bus stop on W. Casino Road. Police contacted him and took him into custody by law enforcement without incident.

During the interview, the 13 year-old suspect admitted to shooting the victim and led detectives to where he hid the gun which was recovered as evidence.

The shooting is believed to be gang related and the gun is believed to have been borrowed from a 12 year-old.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine cause and manner of death and release the victim's name

Snell said, "Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Everett Police Department TIP LINE at (425) 257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS."