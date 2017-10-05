16-year-old Peninsula High School student struck, killed by vehicle

TACOMA, Wash. — A 16-year-old Peninsula High School student was struck and killed Thursday afternoon while walking along Key Peninsula Highway north of Olson Drive, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.

Spokesman Ed Troyer said the crash occurred at 5:22 p.m. The boy was rushed to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, where he was pronounced dead.

Troyer said a 61-year-old woman who was driving on the Key Peninsula Highway drifted onto the shoulder of the road and struck the boy.

There was no evidence of impairment and the driver was “distraught,” he said.

The identity of the boy has not been released yet.