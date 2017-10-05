10-year-old boy killed in ‘awful accident’ when heavy wrought iron gate falls on him

MUKILTEO, Wash. — A 10-year-old boy was killed Thursday when a heavy wrought iron gate fell on him and he suffered a major head injury, the Mukilteo Fire Department said.

The department said it believes it was just “an awful accident.”

The accident occurred in the 12400 block of Evergreen Drive in Mukilteo.

Paramedics arrived at about 4:30 p.m. to find the boy on the ground and bystanders performing CPR on him. He was taken to the paramedic unit and soon pronounced dead, the fire department said.

It’s not known what the boy was doing when the fence fell on him. No other details were immediately released.