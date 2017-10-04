Man shot, wounded in drive-by shooting in Rainier Beach neighborhood

SEATTLE — A 34-year-old man at a bus stop was shot in the leg Wednesday night in a drive-by near Rainier Avenue South and Seward Park Avenue South, police said.

Gang Unit detectives were investigating, police said.

Witnesses began calling 911 just before 8 p.m. after hearing gunshots in the area, police said. Officers found the wounded man at a bus stop and medics took him to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Police said detectives believe the suspect is a black male who drove away in a black sedan.

Police ask that if you have any information in this case to call the non-emergency police line at (206) 625-5011.