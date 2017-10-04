× Juvenile shot and killed at apartment complex in Everett; no suspect found

EVERETT, Wash. — A juvenile was found with a gunshot wound at an apartment complex at 9900 12th Avenue West on Wednesday afternoon and the victim later died of his injuries, police said.

At 5 p.m., there was a 911 call reporting a gunshot heard in the area, police officer Aaron Snell said. Arriving officers found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound, and the victim was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. He later died in the hospital, police said.

Detectives were trying to work up a suspect description, police said.