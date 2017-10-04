FDA to bakery: Love is NOT an ingredient in granola

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Massachusetts company bakes with love and the FDA is not happy.

According to Bloomberg, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent a 5-page warning letter to the head baker and CEO of the bakery called Nashoba:

“Your Nashoba Granola label lists ingredient ‘Love.' Love is not a common or usual name of an ingredient, and is considered to be intervening material because it is not part of the common or usual name of the ingredient.”

“I really like that we list ‘love’ in the granola,” Nashoba Chief Executive Officer John Gates told Bloomberg. “People ask us what makes it so good. It’s kind of nice that this artisan bakery can say there’s love in it and it puts a smile on people’s face. Situations like that where the government is telling you you can’t list ‘love’ as an ingredient, because it might be deceptive, just feels so silly.”

The FDA said in a statement that this was not among their top concerns citing sanitary issues as a bigger violation.

Gates said the bakery would comply with the FDA and send them a response, but he is disappointed.