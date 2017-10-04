Bellevue cops warn residents after string of necklace robberies

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Police in Bellevue are warning residents after a string of necklace robberies in the city.

According to Officer Seth Tyler, police have received six reports of expensive necklaces being yanked off of women in Bellevue between Aug. 31 and Sept. 23.

Police said in at least one incident two suspects worked together to distract the victim before the theft.

“Bellevue residents and visitors are advised to be aware of their surroundings, and to call 911 if they believe they are being followed,” Tyler said in a news release. “Additionally, Bellevue Police are recommending that residents use caution when wearing expensive jewelry in public areas while police search for these suspects.”

Here are the locations of each Bellevue report, plus one in Redmond:

08/31/2017 13700 Block of NE 10th Place 09/05/2017 5000 Block of 148th Avenue NE 09/15/2017 1200 Block of 156th Avenue NE 09/18/2017 4700 Block of 148th Avenue NE 09/21/2017 1600 Block of 156th Avenue NE 09/23/2017 3500 Block of 148th Avenue NE 09/30/2017 4800 Block of 156th Avenue NE (Redmond)

Anyone with information in these cases is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or make an online tip by going to www.crimestoppers.com. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information given leads to an arrest and charges or grand jury indictment of a felony offender.