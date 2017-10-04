19-year-old arrested for allegedly killing man lured out of his home by ex-girlfriend

SEATTLE — A 19-year-old suspected of killing a man who was lured out of his Seattle home by his ex-girlfriend last month was arrested Wednesday, authorities said.

The U.S. Marshals Service said officers with the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force arrested Abel Linares-Montejo, 19, in a mobile home park in Auburn without incident. He was booked into the King County Jail.

Linares-Montejo is suspected of being the gunman who killed a man outside of the man’s Seattle home on Sept. 19.

A 21-year-old Burien woman already has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly “luring” her ex-boyfriend out of his Southwest Seattle home “with a ruse” so that a hidden gunman could fatally shoot him. Bail for defendant Anna Kasparova was set at $1 million.

“The defendant appears to have set the victim up for this murder, luring him out of his home with a ruse,” court documents in Kasparova’s case say.

Police were called to the 8100 block of 31st Avenue Southwest, in the city’s Roxhill neighborhood, on Sept. 19 after reports of shots fired and a man lying in the street. Police found a man, later identified as Edixon Velasquez, 25, with two gunshot wounds outside his home. Despite lifesaving efforts, Velasquez died.

During the investigation, Velasquez’s two roommates told police that Velasquez’s former girlfriend “Anna” had contacted him and told him she “urgently” wanted to meet at his home and that he should come outside to talk to her. When she pulled up his home, the roommates said Velasquez was contacted by her again and that she had asked him to come out to help her park her car.

One of the roommates told police that Velasquez was gone about two or three minutes when they heard at least one gunshot outside.

Police said they obtained video surveillance from one of the neighbors. In the video, a black sedan pulls up to Velasquez’s home and a woman gets out of the driver’s seat. Velasquez can be seen getting into the driver’s seat and it appears as though he is trying to parallel park the car. The woman walks across the street and appears to take cover behind a parked vehicle.

“A male in a hooded sweatshirt and long pants can then be seen walking, from the north, up to the driver’s door of the black sedan,” police said in court documents. “The male appears to open the driver’s door and pull Velasquez out of the car. Velasquez falls to the ground and the male makes movements/gestures with his arm/hands toward Velasquez. Velasquez does not get up after this, and the male runs away on foot (northbound).

“The female then appears to calmly walk back over to Velasquez, look at him down on the ground, make no attempt to help him, but instead enter the driver’s door of the black sedan and drive away.”

Linares-Montejo is suspected of being that gunman, police say.