Yahoo says breach affected all 3 billion of its accounts

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yahoo says that a 2013 breach affected all 3 billion of its accounts, tripling the number originally reported.

Last year, Yahoo said the breach likely affected about 1 billion customers. That hack is separate from another hack announced last year, which affected about 500 million people.

“Yahoo has now won the gold medal and the silver medal for the worst hacks in history,” said Hemu Nigam, CEO of online security consultancy SSP Blue, said at the time.

