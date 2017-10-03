Vegas shooter’s gambling activity detailed, transferred $100K to Philippines, U.S. official says

The official said Investigators are still attempting to trace that money. Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, was reported to be in the Philippines at the time of the attack in Vegas.

The official, who was briefed by law enforcement, wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The person also said investigators are focusing more attention on what the girlfriend of Paddock may have known about the attack.

Federal investigators are expected to question Marilou Danley when she returns to the U.S. on Wednesday.