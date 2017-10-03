Vegas shooter’s gambling activity detailed, transferred $100K to Philippines, U.S. official says

Posted 4:44 PM, October 3, 2017, by , Updated at 05:02PM, October 3, 2017
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A U.S. official says Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had reported at least a dozen gambling transactions of $10,000 or more in the past several weeks.The official also said Tuesday that Paddock had transferred $100,000 to the Philippines in the days before the attack that killed 59 people at a country music concert.

The official said Investigators are still attempting to trace that money. Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, was reported to be in the Philippines at the time of the attack in Vegas.

The official, who was briefed by law enforcement, wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The person also said investigators are focusing more attention on what the girlfriend of Paddock may have known about the attack.

Federal investigators are expected to question Marilou Danley when she returns to the U.S. on Wednesday.

