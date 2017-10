FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police say a fight between two students at Federal Way High School escalated until one of them was stabbed.

The fight happened around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday on school grounds, according to a Federal Way High School official. The students involved were both about 16 years old, police said.

BREAKING: Federal Way HS on lockdown. Reports of a double stabbing. Students outside say the incident happened in the cafeteria #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/Mrry3bXCWP — tim joyce (@Q13Tim) October 3, 2017

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

The other teen was taken into custody.

No further details have been released.