Bullet flies through window of Seattle high school; no injuries reported

SEATTLE — Seattle police say no students were hurt when shots were fired between two cars outside of Nova High School. One of the bullets even pierced a school window sending glass flying toward students.

Officers were first called before 11:00 a.m. Tuesday to the 300 block of MLK Jr. Way.

Officers investigating shots fired in the 300 block of MLK Jr Way. No reports of injuries at this time. Traffic may be impacted in the area. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) October 3, 2017

Natan Antolin said his brother was inside the school when the shooting happened. He shared photos with Q13 News of a broken window at the school and said the glass shards landed near his brother.

“When officers arrived they spoke with the witnesses who said the occupants of two vehicles, possibly two grey sedans, were firing shots at each other,” Detective Patrick Michaud said in a news release. “(Witnesses) said the cars continued to travel through the area, eventually going westbound on East Cherry Street. The witnesses said both cars sped away before police arrived.”

All schools in the area, including Garfield High School and Nova High School, were sheltering in place, officers said.

Police were searching the area for the vehicles involved. No victims were found.

This is a developing story and will be updated.