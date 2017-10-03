Resources for the many paths to building your family

SEATTLE – All week we are tackling the topic of infertility, but fertility treatments aren’t the only way people build their families. Below is a list of resources to get you started.

Searching for ways to build your family, whether solo or as part of a couple, can be incredibly overwhelming. Depending on your set of circumstances, you may have just one or two paths available to you; or you may choose to consider several. Either way, for us, doing our research and learning as much as we could about each option helped us to feel more confident about choosing what was best for our family.

Here are a few resources to help you get started (please note, this is not a complete list; nor does this list necessarily indicate any sort of endorsement. This is merely a way to help you get started!)

This list is meant to evolve- I want to add any links that have helped YOU so that we can spread the message and help others. Email me: Kaci@Q13FOX.com to suggest a resource to add to this page and I will happily add.

RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association

Non-profit national organization (with local chapters) aims to improve the lives of all those living with infertility

Click HERE for their section on support available for those going through infertility, from online groups to free local groups; managing stress, and more

Click HERE for their section on family building options: including adoption, IVF/ART (Assisted Reproductive Technology), surrogacy, donor options, living child-free, and more.

Click HERE for their resources on options for family building through egg donation, sperm donation, and embryo donation.

LGBTQ Family Building: Click HERE for the LGBT Foundation’s “Routes to Parenthood” for same-sex and trans parents.

In addition, several local fertility clinics have a focus on LGBTQ family building (here are just a few):

LGBTQ Families through Pacific Northwest Fertility (Seattle, WA)

LGBT Family Building through Seattle Reproductive Medicine (SRM)

LGBT Family Building through Poma Fertility (Kirkland, WA)

Adoption and Foster Parenting:

The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services links to several different foundations and publications. Click HERE.

Choosing to live child-free after infertility:

RESOLVE has this list of articles and resources: Click HERE.

Super cool blog I followed during my journey:

There are a lot of great ways to connect with people who are going through their own battles building their family. I ended up reading a ton of blogs, just by spending some time searching for them, and one I found to be incredibly honest, real, and even at times funny is ‘Don’t Count Your Eggs.’ Maya shares the very personal story of how she and her husband Noah worked through everything from IVF to IVF with donor eggs, and finally embryo donation to build their family. Click HERE to read more (search through the archives to start from the beginning.) They’ve also put together an incredible film about their experience that will be released in November- you can read more on that and track its release HERE.

Financial assistance for fertility treatments: Treatments for infertility are sometimes partially covered by insurance, but it varies by company and by state. Baby Quest Foundation is a 501 C (3) charity that grants financial assistance for those who can’t afford it. Click HERE for more information.

What about the partners? We talk a lot about the treatments themselves, but what about the partners of those going through infertility, or the partners of women suffering pregnancy loss or miscarriage? These all impact our partners, too. Here are a couple of interesting articles along those lines. I encourage us all to remember the grief and loss our partners feel throughout these journeys as well.