Cops: Graham mom arrested for DUI after passing out while picking up daughter at school

Authorities found a Pierce County mother passed out behind the wheel of her SUV in the Graham Elementary School parking lot.

Deputies were called at 3:15 p.m. Monday to the school. The woman was found in the car by a staff member who walked the child to the car to be picked up.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, the staff member knocked on the window in an attempt to wake up the woman.

“The woman struggled to unlock the vehicle doors and roll down the windows,” deputies said in a news release. “When the staff member was finally able to speak to the woman she could smell the odor of alcohol on her.”

The child was taken back inside the school.

“When West Pierce Fire & Rescue arrived at the school parking lot, the woman became highly agitated and WPFR requested priority assistance from #PCSD. The woman reportedly was attempting to get out of her vehicle and leave the scene, and had to be contained in the backseat of her vehicle by firefighters until deputies arrived.”

Deputies said the woman had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and smelled like alcohol, but she was able to talk with deputies and answer some questions.

A blood alcohol concentration test was done at the precinct.

“The deputy was shocked when the BAC ticket printed out at a .461 and a .466 test result. The woman was immediately placed in to a patrol car and transported to a hospital for medical observation.”

That is about six times the legal limit.

Deputies said the 33-year-old woman was cited for DUI. The child was placed with a family friend.