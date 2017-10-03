Gov. Inslee gets his flu shot and says you should too

One little stick now could help keep you flu-free (or at least reduce the severity of symptoms) this winter.

Flu season is headed our way soon and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says getting an annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from the flu.

Last year, 276 people in Washington died from the disease. To help get spread the word about vaccines, Washington Governor Jay Inslee went before the press to get his shot. He got his yearly vaccination in front of the cameras in hopes of getting all Washingtonians protected.

“It’s particularly important for senior citizens and women who are pregnant but everybody could use a flu shot,” said Gov. Jay Inslee.

According to the CDC, this year’s vaccines have been updated to better match circulating viruses. Ages for two specific vaccines have been changed from 3-years old to six months and older.

And they are recommending that the nasal spray vaccine not be used this year.

The flu is serious and can lead to death. It is different from a cold. The flu comes on suddenly and people can feel some of all of these symptoms:

Fever* or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue (tiredness)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

As for Inslee, he says getting his annual shot was painless. “No pain. No pain. Just a lot of satisfaction that we’re taking care of our health and our family’s health and our neighbor’s health too.”

To find out where you can get your flu shot, you can go to knockoutflu.org to find a site near you.