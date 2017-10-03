Coldplay takes the stage in Portland as attendees think about Las Vegas shooting

By Amber Diaz

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Coldplay hit the stage Monday night in front of thousands of people following the mass shootings at a concert in Las Vegas.

Less than 24 hours before, a shooter opened fire on a crowd. He killed at least 59 people and injured more than 500 other concert-goers. The event sparked concerns around Coldplay’s Portland performance.

Before the concert, one fan said, “I’m going to be more aware.” Another fan said, “This morning our mom called us and was like, hey, you need to know where your nearest exit is, you need to be aware of your surroundings. It was the first thing we talked about as soon as we woke up this morning.”

General manager of the Rose Quarter, Amanda Mann, said her staff is highly trained for active shooter events. While these situations are not common, taking care of the people who are filling your arena is vital.

“We go through our emergency management training constantly throughout the year, we put our part-time staff through bi-annual training of active shooter and evacuations,” Mann said.

As fans of the band checked in for the concert, they were reminded of a few things.

“They should expect to see a police presence as they do with every event that we host here at the Rose Quarter, they will get their tickets scanned first when they walk through the door to make sure that people that are supposed to be here are here in the building,” Mann said.

Concert-goers went through metal detectors where bags were checked. Any bag larger than a 14 by 14 by 6 was not allowed inside the venue, nor were backpacks of any kind.

Sara Onofre said she came early because she knew the lines would be long, “and they want to check everything.”

Onofre said the earlier you arrive to a concert, the better. She said she went to a concert in Pasadena, California two days after the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. The venue beefed up security just like the Moda Center.

Still, she said, it is hard not to think about “What if” scenarios.

“It hurts…it hurts a little,” she said.

According to Mann, while some police made their presence known at the concert Monday night, other safety tactics were done behind closed doors.

So just because you don’t see them, doesn’t mean they’re not there. She said,

“We know events like this are imminent and we do the best we can to work together on a plan for ourselves to keep our community safe.” Mann said.

The Moda Center has a running history of “No incidents,” according to Mann, and they want to keep it that way. Her staff has upcoming safety training in the next few weeks.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.