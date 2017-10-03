Bullet from Central District drive-by slams through window in school classroom

SEATTLE – Gunfire, shattered glass and rattled kids.

A bullet from a drive-by shooting in Seattle’s Central District flew through a window into a high school classroom.

Witnesses at Nova High School told Q13 News their morning was filled with chaos.

Nobody was hurt during the shooting but nerves were frayed.

Seattle police told students and staff at three nearby schools to shelter in place after the gunfire erupted.

“I heard some gunfire, then I jumped off the treadmill and then down to the floor,” said witness Shiba Swain.

She says she was working out across the street from the high school when the shooting happened.

She said she heard one round fire and then another moments later. She said she immediately thought about the shooting in Nevada when she heard the gunfire.

“I was thinking of the people in Vegas and praying at that time,” she said.

Seattle Police detectives shut down Cherry Street while they searched for clues.

Investigators said witnesses saw occupants of two gray sedans firing guns at each other down the street before taking off toward downtown.

One of the bullets flew into a window at Nova High School. Students said the classroom was full of kids.

“One of the bullets ricochet and went through the window,” said one student. “There’s a big hole in it and there’s glass everywhere.”

“I heard people get freaked out and scream,” said another.

Seattle Police said detectives are looking to interview potential witnesses – anyone with information is asked to call the department’s non-emergency line.