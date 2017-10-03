× Bicyclist arrested for allegedly threatening driver with knife who had honked at him in traffic

PARKLAND, Wash. — A 33-year-old bicyclist was arrested after allegedly threatening a motorist with a knife who had honked at him in traffic, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

At about 6:15 p.m. Monday, a man riding a bicycle in the roadway heading eastbound on 112th St. E. near Golden Given Road was reportedly causing traffic to back up behind him and several drivers honked at the man to move out of the road, the sheriff’s department said.

A young woman drove around the man and pulled into a nearby bakery parking lot; the man followed after her on his bike, the department said. As the victim got out of her vehicle and walked toward the bakery, the suspect reportedly “approached her on foot with a knife in one hand and a hatchet in the other.”

“The suspect pointed the knife at the victim and stated, ‘Next time you wanna honk at someone, think again (expletive).'”

The victim screamed for help and the suspect rode away on his bike heading southbound on Golden Given Road, the department said.

Deputies later caught up with a bicyclist fitting the description, the department said. The man admitted he had approached the woman at the bakery and that he was angry that she had honked her horn at him. He said that when he saw she had a dog with her, he pulled out a knife and confronted her.

“The suspect also said he thought the victim ‘should not have been scared of him,'” the department said.

The bicyclist was booked into the Pierce County Jail for investigation of second-degree attempted assault and two misdemeanor warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.