Man shot to death in Kent, 2 others injured

KENT, Wash. — Authorities say a man was shot to death and two others were injured at a strip mall in Kent.

Officers responded about 3:20 a.m. Sunday after a report of shots fired. According to Kent Police, a security guard on patrol found the man who had been shot to death on the ground in a strip mall.

Officers found a second man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life threatening injuries. A third person was also shot and later transported to Harborview with life threatening injuries.

Police believe the men are in their late 20s and 30s. The investigation is ongoing.